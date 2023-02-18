Two outbreaks of chickenpox reported in Central Highlands

Related News Outbreaks of chickenpox spread widely

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) of the Central Highlands Province of Dak Lak said that the province had just recorded two outbreaks of chickenpox in Lak District and Buon Ma Thuot Town.

According to the CDC in Dak Lak, there has been 44 cases of chickenpox in two outbreaks in Buon Ma Thuot city and Lak district from the beginning of 2023. Chickenpox is a common childhood illness with 90 percent of the cases occurring in children younger than fifteen years of age and kindergartens and primary schoolers usually get chickenpox.

A 14 year old boy in Lak District was the first chickenpox patient who was detected on February 9. Then six other people who are living near the first patient experienced similar symptoms. In Buon Ma Thuot City, the first patient was a six year old boy in Buon Tong Ju.

The patient was detected on February 1 with mild fever, but the family still sent him to school at Ea kao Kindergarten in Ea kao Commune. Currently, 22 cases of similar disease have been recorded in Ea kao Kindergarten. After recording the cases, the medical force conducted surveillance and investigation of cases at home and the surrounding.