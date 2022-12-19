Two motor vehicle register, inspection centers in HCMC halt operation

Register Unit 50-07V in Binh Tan District, Ho Chi Minh City and Motor Vehicle Registration and Inspection Center 50-15D in Thu Duc City halted their operation in three months due to violations on services business for motor vehicle inspection.

The Vietnam Register (VR) has just issued a decision to halt the operation for two

motor vehicle register, inspection centers.

In the afternoon of December 16, the Ho Chi Minh City police forces checked the two centers related to the widened investigation activity for violations of motor vehicle registration center 62-03D in Duc Hoa District, Long An Province and Registration Center 50-15D in Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City.

18 arrestees, who were prosecuted and put into temporary detention, initially admitted to using the trick of making a registration list without working at the centers, using the fake signature of the registrar to sign the inspection records for automobiles being eligible to expand their trunks.

The VR required the motor vehicle registration units nationwide to coordinate with law enforcement agencies to strengthen the inspections, and closely monitor the inspection process to prevent acts of harassment, negative ones confusing, and obstacles for people, drivers and businesses. Besides, it is important to take measures to regulate, effectively prevent and strictly handle or propose competent agencies to strictly handle violations.

In addition, the VR assigned the Vietnam Auto Register Department (VAR) to strengthen the sudden checks, supervise inspection activities at motor vehicle registration units to promptly prevent, proactively detect and take measures, drastically correct, consult and give proposals to strictly handle the violations under the law for the acts of harassment and negative phenomena. Besides, it is essential to direct the motor vehicle registration units to strictly follow the current procedures and regulations.