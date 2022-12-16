Two big cities reach important milestone in tax collection

Two big cities, Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, have reached an important milestone in tax collection of over VND 300,000 billion (US$12,7 milllion).

Finance Minister Ho Duc Phoc speaks at the conference

The news was released at the conference to implement tax work in 2023 and announce the e-portal connecting with the e-commerce platform and deploying e-invoices organized by the General Department of Taxation yesterday.

According to the report of the General Department of Taxation, the budget revenue in 2022 is estimated at VND1,460,100 billion, equal to 124.3 percent of the ordinance estimate - exceeding VND 285,200 billion or an increase of 8.5 percent compared to the same period last year.

The remaining eight localities reached the milestone in tax collection of over VND 30,000 billion including Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Hung Yen, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Thanh Hoa, Vinh Phuc while the tax sector Quang Nam, Bac Ninh, Nghe An, and Quang Ngai also achieved excellently the goal of over VND 20,000 billion.

Furthermore, domestic revenue is estimated at VND 1,387,200 billion, equaling 121 percent of the ordinance estimate exceeding VND 240,500 billion, up 6.6 percent over the same period in 2021. There are 17/19 regions, revenues, and tax revenue exceeded the estimate, especially three large revenues from the production and business sector, such as the state-owned enterprise sector, which reached 115.7 percent; the foreign-invested enterprise sector reached 108.1 percent and the non-state industrial and commercial sector reached 116.3 percent.

One of the highlights of the tax industry in the past year was the successful implementation of e-invoices nationwide. By July 1, 2022, across the country, all operating businesses using invoices have switched to using e-invoices and all business households and individual businesses registered and switched to using e-invoices with a total issuance of over 2.1 billion e-invoices.

In 2022, the tax sector has cut 70 administrative procedures, reducing from 304 administrative procedures in 2021 to 234 administrative procedures with a reduced rate of 23 percent. Most administrative procedures have reached levels 3 and 4 and have completed the integration and provision of online public services on the National Public Service Portal.

Speaking at the conference, Finance Minister Ho Duc Phoc asked tax authorities to continue paying attention to the issue of the value-added tax refund. In the upcoming time, when finalizing tax laws and guiding documents, it is necessary to pay special attention to this issue and clearly define the responsibilities of units in implementing VAT refunds. In addition, it is necessary to continue to implement drastically and effectively the work of collection, combating transfer pricing and tax evasion, continue to actively support businesses, and create conditions to nurture revenue sources with the aim to help businesses have conditions to fulfill their tax obligations to the State.

Also at the conference, Minister Ho Duc Phoc, Deputy Minister Cao Anh Tuan and representatives of a number of ministries and sectors pressed the button to open the portal to connect to the e-commerce floor and deploy e-invoices from the cash register.