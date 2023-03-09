Two barges sunk in waters of Phu Quy

Wind gusts and big waves are blamed for the sinking of two barges on the waters of Phu Quy, Phu Quy Island district of Binh Thuan Province.

Three out of seven crew members on the two barges have been rescued while four others are currently missing.

This morning, the Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue of Binh Thuan Province sent a dispatch to provide information about the incident.

Particularly, as of 3 p.m. on March 8, Binh Thuan Port Authority received information from Duong Van Hai, the captain of the barge LA-05923. Hai said that the barge carrying four unidentified crew members was sunk by wind gusts and high waves.

Rescue crews defined that the barge in distress was about 17 nautical miles from Phu Quy Island amid the bad weather condition of the northeast monsoon of level 6-9 and big waves of 3-5.5 meters.

According to a report from the Border Guard Command of Binh Thuan Province, another barge LA-05922 carrying three unidentified crew members was also sunk on the waters of Phu Quy. Fortunately, all crew members were rescued by another ship.

The Standing Office of the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue of Binh Thuan Province requested the Provincial Border Guard Command to continue to direct and inform border guard stations in the province, naval squadron No.2 and boats of Binh Thuan Province for searching and rescuing missing people at sea.