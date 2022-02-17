Walking street, night market to be launched in HCMC’s District 11

Illustrative image (Photo: SGGP)

The organization of the walking street and night market aims to exploit the potential of the night-time economy and contribute to the socioeconomic development of the city in the new normal state as well as help low-income people improve their living conditions.



The entertainment spots with dining and shopping zones with the participation of 70 display booths are expected to be put into operation this year from 4 pm to 10 pm on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday to serve locals and tourists.

The night market and walking street will be a venue selling a range of products of consumer goods and services and providing communal dining spaces for local people and visitors as well as stimulate the community's economy.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh