VNA to provide online check-in for passengers at Lien Khuong airport

Passengers can save time at the airport via online self-check-in at the website www.vietnamairlines.com or the mobile app of Vietnam Airlines from 24 hours to 60 minutes in advance of their expected departure time.
After performing the online check-in process, passengers will receive an online boarding pass via an e-device or can print it before heading to the security gate and boarding without any procedures of the airlines at the airports.
As for passengers with checked baggage, they can perform the procedures at the arranged check-in counters.
The online check-in service will bring convenience and simplicity for passengers, avoid the crowd and ensure the flights’ safety.
The national flag carrier is accelerating the same service at other local airports.