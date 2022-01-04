Visitors to tourist destinations increase during New Year holidays



Da Lat resort town in the central Highlands province of Lam Dong received 55,650 travelers from December 30, 2021 – January 2. Tourists mostly going in a small group of close friends or family ended their trips early to avoid traffic congestion on the road and the overloading of services during holidays.

There were no traffic jams in the city’s streets, the Passes of Prenn, Bao Loc and Chuoi, and the National Highway No.20 connecting Da Lat and HCMC, helping vehicles run smoothly.

In the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, islands of Phu Quoc , Nam Du and Hon Son in Kien Hai, Hai Tac (pirate) in Ha Tien, Ba Lua in Kien Luong saw a large number of visitors.

Tourism resort entertainment complexes of Vinpearl Resort and Spa, Vinpearl Safari, Vin Wonder, Sun World Hon Thom Nature Park, Hon Thom Cable Car, beaches of Bai Truong, Duong Dong attracted a lot of people.

The province received about 446,000 tourists, including 3,296 international visitors in December, 2021 and the first days of 2022. Kien Giang plans to welcome more than 10 international flights from Singapore, South Korea, Dubai and Malaysia in January and February.

An Giang Province in the Mekong Delta region also received around 20,000 holiday-makers during the three-day solar New Year holiday. Tourists going in a small group of close friends or family were especially interested in visiting the Cam Mountain, Ba Chua Xu (Holy Mother of the Realm) temple in the Sam Mountain, Tra Su Cajuput Forest , pagodas and temples.





By Doan Kien, Quoc Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh