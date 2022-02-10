Visitors to Huong Pagoda must be fully vaccinated for Covid-19

Recently, the People's Committee of Hanoi City has agreed with the proposal of the People's Committee of My Duc District on reopening to welcome tourists to Huong Pagoda on February 16 to meet the demand and aspirations of the local people and tourists at the beginning of the New Year.
Related to the special national relic site of Huong Son landscape complex that is allowed to welcome visitors from February 16, the People's Committee of My Duc District yesterday announced detailed information about welcoming tourists and the safety of Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control.
Accordingly, My Duc District established eight sub-committees, one station for checking tickets and regulating boats and one interdisciplinary inspection team.
Specifically, the subcommittee of health is responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control works. Its functional forces will guide and require visitors to strictly follow the 5K message of the Ministry of Health including wearing facial masks, hygienic hand disinfection, checking temperature, and medical declarations with QR codes. As for tourists traveling in groups, the team leaders have to perform medical declarations and provide information for tracing.
The district also arranged two rooms for medical isolation, mobile medical stations to take samples for testing suspected infectious cases of Covid-19.
Huong Pagoda Festival, one of the biggest festivals of Vietnam starts from the 6th day of the first lunar month and lasts until the third lunar month attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors every year.
Related to the special national relic site of Huong Son landscape complex that is allowed to welcome visitors from February 16, the People's Committee of My Duc District yesterday announced detailed information about welcoming tourists and the safety of Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control.
Accordingly, My Duc District established eight sub-committees, one station for checking tickets and regulating boats and one interdisciplinary inspection team.
Specifically, the subcommittee of health is responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control works. Its functional forces will guide and require visitors to strictly follow the 5K message of the Ministry of Health including wearing facial masks, hygienic hand disinfection, checking temperature, and medical declarations with QR codes. As for tourists traveling in groups, the team leaders have to perform medical declarations and provide information for tracing.
The district also arranged two rooms for medical isolation, mobile medical stations to take samples for testing suspected infectious cases of Covid-19.
Huong Pagoda Festival, one of the biggest festivals of Vietnam starts from the 6th day of the first lunar month and lasts until the third lunar month attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors every year.