Visitors to HCMC’s tourist sites surge sharply

Specifically, Suoi Tien Cultural Tourist Area in Thu Duc City recorded 8,000-10,000 turns of visitors every day, and Dam Sen Cultural Park lured over 360,000 arrivals this summer.
In the first six months of 2022, more than 1.23 million visitors have flocked to Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden, bringing revenue of VND75 billion (US$3.2 million). In June, the zoo park received 203,000 turns of visitors.
Similarly, Cu Chi Tunnels historic site in Cu Chi District has welcome 170,000 visitors in the first half of the year, and War Remnants Museum in District 3 has served the numerous domestic and foreign tourists to visit and learn about culture and history of the country.
