Visitors to HCMC can enjoy scenic helicopter tours citywide from April 30

On the morning of April 12, at the Institute of Trauma and Orthopedics under the 175 Military Hospital , the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, the 175 Military Hospital and the Southern Helicopter Company were working together on a new tourism product ‘Watching Ho Chi Minh City from above by helicopter.'

The survey flight departed from Military Hospital 175 to the Southern Province of Vung Tau, returned to refuel at Tan Son Nhat Airport and landed at Military Hospital 175.

When put into operation, the new tourism product will undertake two tasks including first aid for patients in combination with the economic recovery of the southern metropolis’ tourism industry.

Operating this model, the Department of Tourism is responsible for connecting domestic businesses, conducting air tours, and promoting the product. Meanwhile, the Military Hospital 175 supports the helipad and the safety of passengers on flights.

The Southern Helicopter Company is responsible for the flight schedule, flight safety and flight regulations as prescribed by the Ministry of National Defense.

Director of Military Medical Hospital 175 Major General, Associate Professor Nguyen Hong Son said that according to the Prime Minister’s direction, soon after the building of the Institute of Orthopedic Trauma came into operation, the Orthopedic Trauma Institute was built to be a multi-function emergency center by road and by air, and strengthen the out-of-hospital emergency care, also known as prehospital care, has been shown to reduce morbidity and mortality from a serious illness.

This is the Military Hospital 175's national project about deploying an out-of-hospital emergency system, trying to race against the clock within the golden hour to save patients.

The Director of Military Hospital 175 shared that in the coming time, there will be more survey flights to more destinations according to the city’s Department of Tourism’s order and ability to provide flight services of the Southern Helicopter Company. Once completed, there will be frequent flights to meet the security and defense needs of the city people.

The tour ‘Viewing Ho Chi Minh City from above’ is expected to be officially served on April 30, 2022. The helicopter tours are scheduled short-haul flights lasting between 30 - 45 minutes and medium-haul flights lasting 60 minutes with routes around Ho Chi Minh City, Ho Chi Minh City - Can Gio, Ho Chi Minh City – the Mekong Delta Province of Long An, HCMC - Can Gio - Long An.

By Tam Hien – Translated by Anh Quan