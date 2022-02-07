By this afternoon, traffic in the city center was congested due to a large volume of passenger coaches.
The number of visitors to the city of thousand flowers increased sharply over the same period last year which has brought a remarkable increase in turnover for many tourist sites and destinations after the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic.
According to the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Lam Dong Province, the localities received over 300,000 visitors during the Tet holiday, including over 120,000 visitors to Da Lat.
A representative of the Valley of Love sightseeing spot informed that the tourist site also welcomed over 25,000 arrivals in recent days, increasing more than three times over the same period last year.
According to Vice General Director of Dalattourist Company Nguyen Nhat Vu, during the Tet holiday, its well-known sightseeing spots such as Datanla waterfall, Dalat clay tunnel and Langbiang mountain welcomed over 110,000 visitors, an increase of about 30 percent.
