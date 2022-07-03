Visitors flock to Vung Tau City on weekend

Vung Tau City records crowded visitors on weekend.



This morning, dozens of thousands of visitors flocked to the beaches in Vung Tau City.

Many visitors gathered at Bai Sau (Back Beach) in the early morning, comprising of numerous children as it is in the summertime.Mild weather at weekend along with clear sea water attracted a lot of visitors at the beaches until nearly noon.The high volume of transport means also triggered congestion in some coastal streets of Thuy Van, Ha Long and so on. Regarding accommodations, the hotel and motel prices on the weekend were double and triple over ordinary days. Besides, crowded travelers gathered at restaurants and seafood markets.

By Phu Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong