Visitors flock to tourist destinations on Hung Kings' death anniversary

Many visitors flock to Vung Tau City to enjoy swimming.

The hotel rooms cost between VND800,000 (US$35) and VND2,200,000 (US$96) per night during the peak season.



In the early morning of April 9, many travelers came to Vung Tau city in the Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province to enjoy swimming, sunlight, and fresh air. Several groups of tourists organized barbeque feasts on the beach while the municipal government enforced a food and drink ban at local beaches starting in 2016. The new regulation aimed to bring a better environment for visitors.

Kids love building castles on the beach.

Much of the plastic waste has been found on the beaches. People who left litter after visiting the beach litter can receive a fine of up to VND4 million, said the city’s functional department.



Cadres, civil servants, public employees, and workers across the country will enjoy a three-day break on the Hung King’s Commemoration Day . This year’s death anniversary of Hung Kings – the legendary founders of the nation falls on Sunday, April 10 (on the 10th day of the third lunar month). Therefore people will have three days off that will last from Saturday, April 9 to Monday, April 11.

Several groups of tourists organized barbeque feasts on the beach. Tourists have their meals on the beach. Much of the plastic waste has been found on the beaches.



By Phu Ngan – Translated by Kim Khanh