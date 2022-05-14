Visitors excited with HCMC Tourism Festival 2022

Visitors learn about promotional tours at HCMC Tourism Festival 2022.
Currently, Saigontourist Group is offering a promotional package of up to VND20 million (US$867) for visitors traveling to the United States, and up to VND15 million (US$650) for visitors departing to Europe.Besides, Fiditour – Vietluxtour travel agency is also offering hundreds of diversified domestic and oversea tours from full service, free and easy, on-demand, MICE tours, airline tickets, hotels, automobiles, tour guides, events, and so on, especially the sightseeing helicopter tour in the city.
As for Vietravel, the travel agency has introduced preferential domestic and foreign tours with discounts from VND900,000 (US$39) and VND1.5 million (US$65), respectively.
The 18th Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival takes place from May 14 to May 17 at Le Van Tam Park, District 1 organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism in collaboration with the Municipal Tourism Association.
It is expected that over 100 localities and enterprises would participate in the event with various activities, including a tourism conference, talk shows with travel bloggers, tourism linkages between HCMC and the Mekong Delta and a design contest to find the city’s distinctive tourism souvenirs.