Visit Vietnam Year – Quang Nam 2022 expected to drive tourism recovery

At the press conference in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

According to Director of the central province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Thanh Hong, the opening ceremony of the national tourism program, themed “Quang Nam – A green destination,” will take place at the Ky Uc Island in Hoi An Ancient Town on March 25. The closing ceremony, meanwhile, is slated for late December at the VinWonders Nam Hoi An amusement park in Thang Binh district.

Spanning its year-long course, the program features 192 events, including 10 national-level ones, 62 organized by Quang Nam, and 120 others by 40 centrally run cities and provinces in response to the tourism year.

A corner of Hoi An ancient town (Photo: VNA)

The events hosted by Quang Nam will promote the local “spring” tours, river-based and agri-tours, Chu Lai tourism, ethnic cultures, and the legendary Ho Chi Minh Trail, among others.

The province, housing the world’s two heritage sites – Hoi An Ancient Town and My Son Sanctuary, aims to welcome more than 4 million tourists, half of them are foreigners, this year. It is making efforts to recover towards a goal of serving 12 million visitors in 2025.

At the conference, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Doan Van Viet said the ministry has actively worked for tourism activities to resume in the new normal condition starting March 15 after two years being affected by Covid-19.

This year, Vietnam aims to host 65 million tourists, including 5 million foreigners, and to reel in VND400 trillion (US$15.72 billion) from tourism revenue.

Vietnamplus