Vinh Long inaugurates its first tourist pier

Vinh Long Province puts a tourist pier into operation on October 15.

The wharf is located in Vinh Long City’s Ward 9 covering an area of 2,900 square meters with a total investment capital of VND25.5 billion (US$1 million). It also includes the construction of the outdoor lighting system, service and information room, parking area and park.



It is the first tourist pier in Vinh Long Province to meet the travel demand of local residents and visitors. It is not only a highlight of the waterway tourism of the province but also ensures tourists’ safety, provides a safe and secure environment in picking and dropping off passengers and creates favorable conditions for travel businesses, Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Vinh Long Province Phan Van Giau said.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Vinh Long has seen an increase in the number of tourists visiting the province from the beginning until the present after the Covid-19 hiatus.

The province received 698,078 travelers in the first nine months, including 4,519 international visitors and 693,559 domestic tourists, achieving 116.35 percent of the 2022 target; and earned VND339 billion in tourism revenue.





By Phan Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh