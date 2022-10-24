Vietnam's tourist destinations popularized

Da Nang is a fast-growing favourite on the Vietnam tourist trail. (Photo: baodanang.vn)



It spotlighted Ho Chi Minh City as a metropolis vibrating with energy, innovation and traffic, describing the city as the economic heart of the country and the main hub of the southern region.

A freewheeling, cosmopolitan metropolis, the dynamic cityscape draws together old and new Vietnam in the most compact of spaces, representing the past as well as the future, it said, adding Ho Chi Minh City was honoured with the title of Asia’s Leading Business Travel Destination.Meanwhile, founded over 1,000 years ago, Hanoi remains a jewel in the Vietnam tourism crown, it said.The capital city is rich in history, with the streets of its rambling Old Quarter dating back to the 14th century. “Wandering these tree-lined lanes, past crumbling colonial facades, will transport you back in time,” it said.However, the city is today about much more than the past, according to the website which adds that the ancient city is being invigorated with modern cafes, world-class restaurants and cool art galleries.Hanoi Department of Tourism took the title of Asia’s Leading City Break Destination at the World Travel Awards.According to Breaking Travel News, with broad beaches, fantastic street food, the fabled Hai Van Pass and a growing collection of cafes, restaurants and bars, Da Nang is a fast-growing favourite on the Vietnam tourist trail.The warm sands of My Khe beach sweep south from the mountainous Son Tra peninsula, playing host to some of the top luxury resorts in the country.Da Nang is a dream destination for foodies, with scores of seafront eateries and street food stalls, it commented.Da Nang Tourism Promotion Center was honoured with the title of Asia’s Leading Festival & Event Destination at the World Travel Awards.Also honoured by the World Travel Awards is Moc Chau which took the title of Asia’s Leading Regional Nature Destination earlier this year.A rural district in the northwest of the country, the area remains undisturbed by mass tourism. Home to the famous tea hills which roll across the highland landscape, the region provides some of the most awe-inspiring scenery anywhere in the country, the website underlined.It noted that Vietnam has fully reopened to tourists earlier this year, allowing visitors to be free to discover and enjoy various wild nature destinations like limestone mountains, green terraced rice fields and white sandy beaches.

Vietnamplus