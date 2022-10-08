The Golden Bridge in the central city of Da Nang is on a list of new wonders of the world compiled by UK newspaper Daily Mail. (Photo: VNA)

Several cities in Vietnam were honored in various categories at the 2022 World Travel Awards for the Asia region which was held recently in Ho Chi Minh City.



Hanoi was “Asia’s leading city break destination” while Da Nang was “Asia leading festival & event destination”.



Ho Chi Minh City won the “Asia leading business travel destination” award.



Moc Chau town in the northern province of Son La was “Asia’s leading nature destination”.



With chilly weather and breathtaking scenery, Moc Chau has become a popular destination for tourists around the year.



Moc Chau boasts hills, valleys, dairy farms, buckwheat flower fields and tea gardens that attract visitors. Households have turned their traditional houses into homestays and cook local dishes for tourists who can stay in stilt houses, pick fruit, plant vegetables and enjoy the traditional Xoe dance of Thai ethnic people and ancient folk songs. The people in the town maintain and develop traditional weaving with attractive products such as scarves, brocade shirts, bags, curtains and handkerchiefs.



Moc Chau town in the northern province of Son La was honored as “Asia’s leading nature destination”. (Photo:VNA)



In July, Hoi An was the only city in Vietnam to make the list of the world’s 25 best cities in 2022, according to the US’s Travel Leisure magazine’s ranking. The score was based on readers' and tourists' experiences at top tourist destinations throughout the world.



The World Travel Awards were launched in 1993 to acknowledge excellence in the travel and tourism industry. Heralded as the “travel industry’s equivalent of the Oscars” by the Wall Street Journal, the awards are based on votes from the public and travel professionals across the globe.



Last year, Vietnam won the title of Asia’s Leading Destination at the World Travel Awards, and was honored as Asia’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination, and the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism as Asia’s Leading Tourist Board 2021.

Hoi An beat rivals including Beijing, Seoul, Kyoto and New Delhi to win the award for “Asia’s leading cultural city destination”. This is the third time Hoi An has received the award with the first time in 2019 and the second in 2021.In July, Hoi An was the only city in Vietnam to make the list of the world’s 25 best cities in 2022, according to the US’s Travel Leisure magazine’s ranking. The score was based on readers' and tourists' experiences at top tourist destinations throughout the world.The World Travel Awards were launched in 1993 to acknowledge excellence in the travel and tourism industry. Heralded as the “travel industry’s equivalent of the Oscars” by the Wall Street Journal, the awards are based on votes from the public and travel professionals across the globe.Last year, Vietnam won the title of Asia’s Leading Destination at the World Travel Awards, and was honored as Asia’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination, and the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism as Asia’s Leading Tourist Board 2021.





VNA