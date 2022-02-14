Vietnam’s aviation ready to fully recover international flights

Foreign tourists visiting Vietnam on Vietnam Airlines plane (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Minister Tuan assigned the CAAV to discuss with aviation management agencies of partner countries on the resumption of regular international flights to markets that had already opened direct flights to Vietnam before the Covid-19 outbreak, in addition to those launched in January.

The frequency of these routes will increase gradually to ensure the principles of safe and flexible adaptation to and effective control of the pandemic.

The CAAV must report to the Ministry of Transport on the results of the resumption of international routes in February so that the ministry can summarise and report it to the Prime Minister, the official requested.

Regarding this issue, a CAAV leading official said that the authority has just worked with the Thai aviation authorities, and this country has also agreed to reopen air routes and with no limit of the number of flights.

Thus, to date, except for China, all countries that Vietnam proposed to restore air routes have shown their agreement.

Notably, in the near future, international flights to new markets such as the Middle East, Turkey will be opened, the CAAV leader added.

He cited the direction of the Prime Minister as saying that the reopening of international routes as normal is not later than March 30.

Vietnamplus