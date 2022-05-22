Vietnamese tourists to travel again to RoK with C-3 visa

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the C-3 visa has been only applied for diplomats, government officials, foreign investors and experts to enter the country.The multiple-entry visa will be also taken effect again. As for those being issued multiple-entry visa prior to April 5, 2020 that have not expired, they can now use the visa without re-application.
On the occasion, the Korea Tourism Organization in Vietnam also launched the campaign named “Travel to Korea Begins Again” with diversified activities for Vietnamese tourists along with special assistance programs for travel agencies to boost the recovery of Korean tourism market in Vietnam.