Vietnamese tourists of five people enjoy visa exemption policy at Yangyang International Airport



The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) in Vietnam has the latest information on the visa exemption policy at Yangyang International Airport in South Korea’s Gangwon Province for Vietnamese tourists.

Along with that, the new Korean airline "Fly Gangwon" has opened direct flights from Yangyang - Hanoi and Yangyang - Ho Chi Minh City from October 13, 2022, to serve Korean tourist groups under the visa exemption policy

Currently, the visa-free entry policy at Yangyang International Airport is still applied to Vietnamese tourists who meet the conditions as prescribed. Gangwon Province authority announced it had no adjustment in terms of this visa exemption policy. Therefore, groups of tourists going to Korea through travel agencies directly to Yangyang airport are still entitled to the visa-free policy.

Due to some reasons, designated travel agencies in Vietnam and Korea that are currently deploying visa-free travel products to Yangyang via the direct flight of Fly Gangwon Airlines are temporarily unable to accept guests under visa exemption to Yangyang airport from October 23 to October 31, 2022, leading to Vietnamese tourists temporarily not accessing and enjoying policies through this company; therefore, it caused misunderstandings about the visa exemption policy of Gangwon Province.

According to KTO, Vietnam is a potential market for Korean tourism, so in the context of economic recovery and international exchanges after the Covid-19 pandemic, Korea in general and Gangwon Province in particular still have policies to create the most favorable conditions for Vietnamese tourists.

Currently, visitors to Korea are not only entitled to the visa-free policy upon entry at Yangyang International Airport in Gangwon and Jeju International Airport in Jeju Island but the requirements for epidemic prevention upon entry including the number of vaccine shots, testing for Covid-19 have been completely eliminated also.

By Ha Anh – Translated by Anh Quan