Vietnamese passengers to Incheon airport dominates in ASEAN

Over 100 tourism enterprises and travel agencies joined the conference. This was a large-scale promotion event hosted in Vietnam in the context of the aviation sector and tourism being hugely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among them, the passengers from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City accounted for 50 percent, equaling 3.8 million and occupied 96 percent (equaling 400,000 transit passengers). Therefore, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh were considered as strategic markets where the number of passengers is expected to surge rapidly after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief representative in the KTO Vietnam Lee Jae Hoon said that the agency will collaborate with relevant parties to host the promotion events and bring more preferential programs for the Vietnamese passengers after the conference. In addition, in order to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea, the KTO Vietnam shall proactively coordinate with relevant ministries, agencies and sectors in Vietnam, tourism promotion agencies in the Republic of Korea along with travel agencies to restore the tourism exchange activities between the two countries this year.

According to the KTO Vietnam, the number of passengers traveling from Vietnam to Incheon International Airport (Republic of Korea) in 2019 reached 7.62 million people, including half a million transit passengers, respectively ranking the first and second in ASEAN.

