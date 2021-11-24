Vietnamese localities promote tourism in RoK

Tourists visit Phu Quoc Island.

Images and video clips of tourist hotspots of HCMC, Hanoi, Bac Ninh, Da Lat, Hai Phong, Long An, Vung Tau have been presented at the event.



Additionally, Da Nang, Quang Binh, Thua Thien-Hue and Quang Nam also held a virtual conference on reopening tourism with the participation of Vietnamese Ambassador to Korea Nguyen Vu Tung, Korean Consul General in Da Nang city Ahn Min Sik and more than 160 representatives of travel agents and businesses of the two countries, including around 80 from the RoK.

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) previously launched a two-minute video clip entitled “Vietnam: Di de yeu!” (Vietnam: Travel to Love!) to present Vietnamese culture, natural landscapes and people to visitors on YouTube.

The 2021 Busan-ASEAN Week under the theme of ‘The colorful fragrance of ASEAN’ is organized from November 18-24.

Vietnamese stall in the 2021 Busan-ASEAN Week



By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh