Vietnamese, Chinese airlines allowed to operate two flights per week

A plane of Vietnam Airlines (Photo: Vietnam Airlines)



The move showed the effective Covid-19 prevention and control of the two countries, and the recovery of the Chinese aviation market - an important market of Vietnamese airlines, CAAV said.

Statistics of CAAV showed that Vietnam has so far restored flights to more than 20 countries and territories such as Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, Taiwan (China), Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, Hong Kong (China), the Philippines, Laos, Qatar, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), France, Germany, the UK, Russia, Australia, and the US.

The number of domestic passengers is expected to reach close to the level of 2019 by the end of 2022, a representative of CAAV said.

According to analysis by Airbus in collaboration with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) based on the statistical results of flight numbers from flightrada 24 and Airbus estimate, Vietnam's domestic aviation market recovered at the fastest pace in the world, with a growth rate of 123 percent over the same period in 2019.

ACCV forecast that airports across the country will serve about 87.8 million passengers in 2022, including about 5 million foreign arrivals, up 190 percent and 844 percent respectively compared to 2021.

VNA