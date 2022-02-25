Vietnamese aviation activities unaffected by Russia-Ukraine tense

Illustrative photo



Accordingly, Vietnam currently has three airlines including Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air and Bamboo Airways exploiting regular international flights to 15 countries and territories. Of which, the passenger and cargo flights traveling to Europe comprising Russia, France, Germany and the United Kingdom have their frequency of 24 flights per week. The Vietnamese airlines have proactively built the air traffic routes and arranged reserved airports to avoid possible hostilities and ensure absolute safety for flights.

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines which is the only airline exploiting the air route to Moscow, Russia at the current time has plans of flying to Russian territory only without entering Belarus and Ukraine airspaces.According to CAAV , the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has warned of civil aviation activities nearby the border of Ukraine, advising the airlines not to operate in the airspace about 100 miles (161 kilometers) from the Ukraine-Russia border.

By Minh Duy – Translated by Huyen Huong