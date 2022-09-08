Vietnam wins multiple awards at World Travel Awards 2022

Representatives of Vietnam Airlines receive an award at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)



The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines won the titles of Asia's Leading Airline - Economy Class and Asia's Leading Airline Brand; while Vietravel Airlines was accredited as Asia's Leading New Airline.

Representatives of Ville De Mont Mountain Resort at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)



This year, Vietnam received a series of nominations for different categories at the WTA 2022. The country was nominated for awards in the Asian region for Leading Destination, Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination, Leading Heritage Destination, Leading Cultural Destination, Leading Nature Destination, Leading Youth Travel Destination and Leading Beach Destination.



The capital city of Hanoi was shortlisted as Asia’s Leading City Break Destination and Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination.



Last year, Vietnam won the title of Asia’s Leading Destination at the World Travel Awards, and was honoured as Asia’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination, and the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism as Asia’s Leading Tourist Board 2021.



The WTA was launched in 1993 to acknowledge excellence in the travel and tourism industry. Heralded as the “travel industry’s equivalent of the Oscars” by the Wall Street Journal, the awards are based on votes from the public and travel professionals across the globe.



Last night’s ceremony marked the second time Vietnam has played host to the Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony, with Phu Quoc, the nation’s largest island off the southern province of Kien Giang, selected as the venue in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Ville De Mont Mountain Resort in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai’s Sa Pa town and Premier Village Ha Long Bay Resort in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh were called onto the stage as Asia's Leading Lifestyle Resort and Asia's Leading Family Villa Resort 2022, respectively.

Vietnamplus