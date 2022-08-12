Vietnam to host Mekong Tourism Forum in October

Illustrative photo (Source: bvhttdl.gov.vn)

Gathering public- and private-sector tourism leaders and experts, the GMS signature forum is set to focus on regional efforts and cross-sectoral collaboration to foster real action toward rebuilding a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable tourism industry.

Trends affecting the sector’s recovery will be discussed, with speakers touching post-pandemic recovery, digital transformation, localization of supply chain, and the social enterprise business model, among other matters.

The event will also feature an exhibition on green tourism in Vietnam and other GMS nations. It is expected to showcase responsible tourism products and services, offer visitors hands-on experiences to learn about local cultures, and connect sides involved in the tourism industry.

First held in 1996, the forum is an annual event for tourism development and cooperation in the GMS, which comprises Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Vietnamplus