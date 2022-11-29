Vietnam serves 2.95 million international tourists in 11 months

Illustrative image. (Photo: SGGP)

The total figure is 21.1 times higher than that of the same period last year, but down 81.9 percent compared to the number of 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.



In the period, the number of international tourists travelling to Vietnam by air accounts for 88.9 percent, 11.1 percent by road, and 0.03 percent by sea.



The country was estimated to earn VND536.3 trillion (US$21.6 billion) from accommodation and catering services, up 56.5 percent year-on-year, while revenue in the travel and tourism industry was estimated at VND22.9 trillion, a 4.1-fold increase compared to that of the same period last year.



Recently, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism launched an email system, the first of its kind, to promote Vietnamese tourism at https://mail.vietnam.travel.







VNA