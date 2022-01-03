Vietnam sees increase of international holiday-makers

Tourists go around HCMC on double-deckers

Localities and tourist agents have launched One Commune – One Product program to attract local tourists; therefore, there has seen a surge in holiday-makers bringing new life to the smokeless industry.

According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism’s statistics, approximately 5 million local visitors have traveled in December, doubling that in November. Most attractive tourism venues are located in the South-Central Province of Khanh Hoa, Da Lat town in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, and Phu Quoc, known as “Pearl Island” and off the coast of southern Kien Giang Province.

Tourism agents forecast a positive outlook for the country’s tourism post-Covid crisis. Noticeably, tourists will spend more on luxury services because they are offered an alluring discount.

With an effort to revive the domestic tourism market, Saigontourist Group has launched many attractive incentives by offering tourists who registered to stay in five-star hotels including Rex, Grand Saigon, Majestic, Caravelle discounts up to 50 percent ( equal to VND1 million- VND3 million a night).

Similarly, Tourism company Vietravel also revealed that it will serve around 15,000 visitors in the Lunar New Year. In addition to guided tours, people asked about independent tours. People prefer 3-5-day trips.

TST Tourist Media Director Nguyen Minh Man said that tourism companies have been developing new products of tourism. For instance, they launched tours named Endless field departing in Ho Chi Minh City to the Mekong Delta Province of Long An or a visit to the newly-established Thu Duc City by river bus.

Vice President of the Vietnam Tourism Association Vu The Binh said that the country has lifted the international Covid-19 travel ban to welcome visitors which has marked the turning point in the recovery of international visitation essential to Vietnam’s tourism industry.

In the coming time, Vietnam will welcome guests from South Korea, Dubai (UAE), Singapore, Malaysia, Uzbekistan, Russia... The expectation is grounded because, after a short time of reopening, Phu Quoc Island in the Mekong Delta Province of Kien Giang and the South-Central Province of Khanh Hoa have welcomed 1,500 international visitors.

Moreover, about 3,000 visitors arrived in Vietnam in December 2021 alone. This is also a great encouragement for the tourism industry after 19 months of not receiving any international visitors.

It is forecasted that from the beginning of this year, tourists with vaccine passports to Vietnam will continue to increase thanks to its flexible policies in anti-epidemic and economic development. Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vietravel Holdings Nguyen Quoc Ky said that the company has had careful preparation to welcome guests back.

Tourists cycle around HCMC Predictably, from January to March 2022, international visitors, mainly overseas Vietnamese, will return home quite a lot after two years of being interrupted by the epidemic. Therefore, Vietravel has reopened its four offices in the US, France, Australia, Thailand, soon Singapore. If the Government opens a commercial flight route as planned in January 2022, the number of return passengers will be very large.

According to a leader of the tourism industry, the smokeless industry will have many opportunities and challenges this year. In that context, tourist agents will take heed of domestic tourists. The industry prioritizes the safety of tourists and people, in parallel with the effective implementation of programs to restore domestic and international tourism.

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism has set a target that this year, the country's tourism industry will welcome about 65 million visitors, including 5 million international visitors with vaccine passports. Total revenue from tourism in the year is expected to be about VND400,000 billion.

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung announced that many businesses have recovered, including those that play an important role in recovering and developing the tourism industry in the coming time.

According to preliminary statistics, 35 percent of businesses have been sustainably developing while 15 percent are on the way to recovery.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Uyen Phuong