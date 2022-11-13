Vietnam scoops 16 int’l awards at World Travel Awards 2022

A scene in the "Hoi An Memories Land" performance

Accordingly, Vietnam has been acclaimed as World’s Leading Heritage Destination 2022) while its capital of Hanoi was honored as World’s Leading City Break Destination 2022.

Three of the country's popular tourist destinations, including Phu Quoc pear island in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, Moc Chau tourism complex in the northern mountainous province of Son La and Tam Dao Town in the northern province of Vinh Phuc were recognized as World's Leading Nature Island Destination 2022, World's Leading Regional Nature Destination 2022 and World's Leading Town Destination 2022, respectively.

Sun World Ba Na Hills received the titles of World's Leading Cable Car Ride 2022, World's Leading Iconic Tourist Attraction 2022 and World's Leading Iconic Tourist Bridge 2022.

Sun World Fansipan Legend was named as World's Leading Cultural Tourist Destination 2022 and World's Leading Natural Landscape Tourist Attraction 2022.

Hoi An Memories Land and Intercontinental Da Nang Sun Peninsula Resort got the World's Leading Entertainment Destination 2022 and World's Leading Green Resort 2022 awards.

World's Leading Cultural Airline 2022 and World's Leading Group Tour Operator 2022 prizes belonged to the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Vietravel Corporation.

JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa and Hotel de la Coupole- Mgallery received the World's Leading Luxury Wedding Resort 2022 and World's Leading Design Hotel 2022 prizes.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh