Hang said under the Prime Minister’s direction, the foreign ministry and Vietnam’s overseas representative agencies have actively held negotiations and accelerated the mutual recognition of 'vaccine passports' with other countries and territories.

They are: the US, UK, Japan, Australia, Belarus, India, Cambodia, the Philippines, the Maldives, Palestine, Turkey, Egypt, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Singapore, Saint Lucia, and the Republic of Korea.

Holders of 'vaccine passports' of these countries and Vietnam are entitled to the same medical requirements as those for local vaccinated people, she noted, adding that the recognition includes the exemption of procedures for consular authentication/legalization when using these papers in the countries of destination.

Vietnam has so far temporarily recognized Covid-19 vaccination certificate forms of 79 countries and territories officially introduced to the foreign ministry, the spokeswoman added.

A 'vaccine passport' is a Covid-19 vaccination certificate or/and a Covid-19 recovery certificate that can be used as proof of a person’s vaccination and recovery history and does not replace other exit and entry papers such as passports, visas, international travel documents, laissez-passers, temporary and permanent residence cards, and visa exemption certificates.

A foreign 'vaccine passport' is viewed as valid and can be used directly in Vietnam if it is officially or temporarily recognized by the Vietnamese Government, Hang added.

The list of the recognized “vaccine passports” are published on the portal of the MoFA’s Consular Department at https://lanhsuvietnam.gov.vn.

Vietnam has completely reopened international tourism activities since March 15, 2022, and foreign tourists can travel to the country without the need for vaccine certificates or quarantine. Pre-pandemic visa policies – including unilateral/bilateral visa exemptions and e-visa issuance – have also been reinstated after two years of border closures.

