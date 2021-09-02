Vietnam performs first flight to Europe applying IATA Travel Pass

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



This app ensures sufficient and consistent information among the Governments, laboratories, airlines and passengers to facilitate travel among countries amid the current Covid-19 pandemic.







After receiving the status “OK to travel” on the app, passengers will share it with the airlines in advance of their journey.



In the upcoming time, Vietnam Airlines is expected to perform more flights using IATA Travel Pass from Hanoi to Seoul in the Republic of Korea on September 12 and from Hanoi to London in the United Kingdom on September 21 along with flights from Hanoi to Tokyo on Thursdays.



Earlier, on August 12, the national flag carrier had successfully trialed the digital health passport on flight VN310 from Hanoi to Tokyo, Japan.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Huyen Huong