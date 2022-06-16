Vietnam, one of fastest growing domestic aviation markets: IATA

Passengers enter through Noi Bai International Airport. (Photo: SGGP)

The country surpassed the nations of Mexico, Brazil, Russia, Spain, Turkey, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and more.



In the first six months, the number of passengers entering Vietnam was 40.7 million, including 1.8 million international travelers and 38.9 million domestic arrivals, up 56.8 percent compared to the same period last year.

There were more than 1.1 million passengers entering airports, including Tan Son Nhat (375,000), Noi Bai (240,000), and Da Nang (94,800) during public holidays on Reunification Day (April 30) and International Labor Day (May 1).

Vietnam expects to receive 87.8 million passengers entering through airports nationwide in 2022, including 82.8 million domestic travelers and five million foreign arrivals.





By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh