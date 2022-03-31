Vietnam International Travel Mart 2022 opens

The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2022 includes a wide variety of activities, including a forum on recovery of Vietnamese tourism from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event attracts more than 500 enterprises from 52 provinces and cities across the country, and six countries and territories.



This year’s tourism fair is a special event marking the fully reopening of tourism via air, land, railway and sea from March 15 under new normal conditions ensuring regulations on prevention and control of the Covid-19 pandemic after a long-term suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Travel agents and airlines will also offer over 100,000 cheap airline tickets and 10,000 affordable tours to customers with the aim of diversifying tourist products to meet the changed demands of visitors after the disease.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the event, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Doan Van Viet said that the global tourism sector is one of the worst affected by the impacts of Covid-19. However, it is a chance for the country’s tourism industry to improve and upgrade tourist facilities, invest in building new products and offering new destinations and air routes to meet the travel trends of the post-Covid-19 period.



He hoped that localities and businesses will strengthen connections and take part in the global value chain to compete with firms from other countries.

The four-day expo will include a wide variety of activities, such as a forum on recovery of Vietnamese tourism from the Covid-19 pandemic, seminars on human resources in tourism in post-pandemic and Vietnam’s golf tourism development, a competition of virtual tourism, introduction of sport tourism.







By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh