Vietnam hosts over 100 million domestic visitors, surpassing all forecasts

Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

The figures were unveiled at a press conference held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s Culture newspaper on December 6 to announce the voting of the sector’s top ten events this year.

The organizer said, given Covid-19-induced impacts and an unsatisfactory recovery of the international tourist segment, the number of domestic travelers even far exceeded the 85 million posted in 2019, the year before the pandemic.

At the event, deputy editor-in-chief of the newspaper Phan Thanh Nam said 15 most remarkable events selected from 111 nominations were submitted to leaders of the ministry serving the voting.

Of the 15 events, there are seven in the category of culture, four in sports, three in tourism, and one in family.

The hybrid voting, with every one eligible, is set to last from December 6 to 9.

