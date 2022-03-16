Vietnam allows quarantine-free travel for int’l vaccinated visitors

Children under two years old are exempt from the testing rule.

According to the Ministry of Health, Vietnam still sees a sharp rise in Covid cases while the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is now in community transmission in the country.



However, Vietnam is now among the most highly vaccinated countries in the world. The deaths and the severe cases are brought under control. The Ministry of Health has issued prevention and control measures of pandemic for international travelers in the context of safe, flexible adaptation to and effective control of the Covid-19.

Accordingly, air passengers must have proof of negative SARS-CoV-2 tests using RT-PCR/RT-LAMP method within 72 hours prior to departure, or 24 hours with rapid antigen tests, the results must be approved by the countries where the tests are conducted. Children under two years old are exempt from this testing rule. Entrants needn’t to take another Covid-19 test and still comply with pandemic prevention and control measures that are applicable to people living in Vietnam.

People entering Vietnam via other routes and having negative test results for Covid-19 must implement pandemic prevention and control measures that are also similar to entrants by air. If they haven’t had a negative test result for Covid-19 at the time of entry, they will need to get a test within 24 hours of entry (either RT-PCR/RT-LAMP or rapid antigen tests).

At the border gates, if visitors have symptoms of Covid-19, such as fever, cough, sore throat, runny rose, blocked nose, body aches, fatigue, chills, reduced sense or complete loss of sense of smell and taste, they have to report to the health units at the border gates in accordance with health and safety requirements.

If a person shows symptoms after entering the country for 10 days, they must report to the nearest healthcare facilities for appropriate medical measures.

If tourists have not received negative test result for Covid-19 before travelling, they have to avoid contact with others and take rest stops to prevent the spread of the virus.

These new regulations will replace the previous guidelines and instructions of Covid-19 prevention and control measures for international travelers.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh