Vietnam airports serve 81 mln passengers in first ten months

At Noi Bai International Aiport

Accordingly, the domestic aviation market is under good recovery while the international one is not as expected.

It is expected that this year, the total number of passengers traveling through Vietnam airports would be gained around 100 million turns, equaling around 83 percent over the pre-Covid-19 pandemic in 2019 with 120 million turns of passengers.As for the international aviation market, the CAAV evaluated that the recovery was just reached around 50 percent as some key markets, especially China is facing the obstacle of the Covid-19 pandemic. The aviation authorities of the two countries are negotiating the reopening of the flights.In addition, some markets including the Republic of Korea and Japan have reopened flights but the travel demand is too low. One of the brightest points of the international aviation market in 2022 is the Indian one with exploitation capacity in a moderate positive way.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong