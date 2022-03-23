  1. Travel

Vietnam Airlines temporarily suspends Hanoi-Moskva route from March 25

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines (VNA) announced that it will suspend flights between Hanoi and Moskva starting on March 25 until further notice.
Passengers who have bought tickets can get refund or change to other flights free of charge when the route is reopened.
VNA previously operated a direct route linking the two cities of Hanoi and Moskva with three flights per week and decided to suspend the route due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Hanoi-Moskva route then was resumed at the end of January with one trip per week.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh

