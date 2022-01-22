Vietnam Airlines resumes regular flights to Europe, Russia

Vietnam Airlines aircraft (Photo: VNA)



Accordingly, the first flights will depart right next week, from January 24. The final operation plan will depend on the approval by authorities and be updated by Vietnam Airlines to passengers in case of any changes.

The carrier plans to resume regular flights between Hanoi and Moscow with one flight a week, with the first scheduled to depart on January 29. From February 8, flights from Hanoi to Moscow will depart every Friday and vice versa on Saturday.For the remaining destinations in Europe, on January 24, Vietnam Airlines plans to make the first regular flight from Hanoi to London, which will transit through Paris and then be back to Hanoi.On January 27, the airline will continue to operate the first regular flight between Hanoi and Frankfurt.From February 8, the flight schedule to the UK, France and Germany will be fixed on two routes. The flights on the first route depart every Tuesday from Hanoi to London, via Frankfurt and back to Hanoi, while those on the second depart every Thursday from Hanoi to Paris, via Frankfurt and back to Hanoi.The national flag carrier also advises passengers to find out information and make sure to meet immigration regulations at their destination such as medical declaration, Covid-19 testing, vaccination or recovery status.

Vietnamplus