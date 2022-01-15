Vietnam Airlines resumes regular flights to Australia from January 15

Accordingly, Australia has become the eighth international market tapped by Vietnam Airlines, following the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia and Taiwan (China).

There will be one weekly flight linking Hanoi and Sydney, and two weekly flights between HCMC and Sydney, Melbourne, using modern wide-body Boeing 787 and Airbus A350.

Tickets are now available on Vietnam Airlines’ website, mobile app and ticket agents nationwide.

The carrier is working closely with authorities and countries to soon restore regular international flights to Europe and China.

