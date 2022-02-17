Vietnam Airlines resumes HCMC-Kuala Lumpur route

The service will be operational with three flights departed on February 17, 22 and 27 and a trip every Wednesday starting on March 1.



It is the first international flight performed by VNA after the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) asked the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) to lift all restrictions on international flights from February 15, returning to the normal situation as before the outbreak of Covid-19.

The resumption of HCMC-Kuala Lumpur route raises the total number of international flights reopened by VNA to 24 to 15 countries and territories, such as the US, the UK, France, Germany, Russia, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Hong Kong (China), Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Laos and Cambodia.

The carrier plans to resume all regular international flights in the coming time, and increase the number of international routes up to 95 in April and 164 in July.

In addition, Vietjet Air will double its current frequency on HCMC- Bangkok route to six return trips per week in March. The carrier will offer a discount of 50 percent on this route from February 16-21 for flights departed on February 16-May 31.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh