Vietnam Airlines relaunches services to Indonesia

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines resumes services between Ho Chi Minh City and Jakarta (Indonesia) on July 2. (Photo: VNA)



The first flight in months, coded VN631, departed from HCMC for Jakarta at around 9:40am, with 144 passengers on board; and the return flight took off from Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport at 1:50pm carrying 171 passengers.

There are now regular round trips on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.This is another international destination Vietnam Airlines has relaunched air route to after the Vietnam reopened its border and lifted travel restrictions.Nguyen Minh Toan, head of Vietnam Airline’s representative office in Indonesia, said there is high travel demand between Vietnam and Indonesia, and the resumption of an air route between the two countries, with three flights per week, marked a start for the carrier before it can recover the flight frequency to seven per week like pre-pandemic.Travellers can visit its official website at www.vietnamairlines.com or Facebook fanpage www.facebook.com/VietnamAirlines; log in mobile app Vietnam Airlines; or contact its booking agencies for more information and further support.

Vietnamplus