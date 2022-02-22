Vietnam Airlines launches flight delay/cancellation insurance

Passengers check-in for the flight. (Photo: SGGP)

This is an insurance product exclusively for the carrier’s passengers on domestic and international flights departing from Vietnam.



Passengers participating in the insurance program will receive maximum benefits when their flight schedule is changed, in cases such as flight delayed for 120 minutes or more, flight returning to the place of departure, flight landing at another airport, flight cancellation, or passenger missing the next flight, including that of other airlines.



Under this program, with only VND60,000 (US$2.63) per person per way, passengers can be insured up to VND1.5 million. Passengers will receive a message informing them of the compensation right after the delay occurs.



For other cases, passengers will be paid within 15 days. The claim period is up to one year.



Currently, passengers can choose to buy FLY PRO when booking flight tickets of Vietnam Airlines on its website www.vietnamairlines.com.







VNA