Vietnam Airlines Group to resume 10 more domestic routes in January

A plane of national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines (Photo: VietnamPlus)

The group, comprising Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and VASCO, will reopen the routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Quang Ninh province; Hai Phong city with Da Lat, Buon Ma Thuot, and Nha Trang cities; Thanh Hoa province with Buon Ma Thuot and Da Lat; Vinh city with Buon Ma Thuot, Nha Trang, and Da Lat; and Hue city with Da Lat.

The routes are scheduled to resume from January 16, with three to four flights per week each.

The carriers will also increase the flight frequency on many routes to an average of about 300 one-way flights per day in total.

Meanwhile, the number of seats will also be raised by 120 percent from the current level to nearly 2 million to serve the Lunar New Year peak, which falls on late January and early February.

Vietnam Airlines Group said the carriers’ official flight and ticket sales schedules will depend on authorized agencies’ decisions, localities’ requirements, as well as the pandemic situation.

Vietnamplus