Vietnam Airlines granted license to exploit commercial direct route to U.S

Vietnam Airlines is granted license to exploit commercial direct route to U.S
TSA has officially confirmed that Vietnam Airlines met all security requirements to exploit the regular commercial rnon-stop route to the United States.The safety and security requirement is one of the most complicated and important conditions for foreign airlines to be permitted by the U.S Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to operate their regular flights to the country.
Previously, TSA had checked and assessed the security measures and licensing procedure that Vietnam Airlines is performing at Ho Chi Minh City-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport as well as the ability of the national carrier following the security requirements of US authorities for the regular flights.
As the plan, the flights to the United States are expected to take off at the end of November 2021.
After 20 years of the careful preparation, Vietnam Airlines will become the first airline in the country to perform the regular commercial non-stop route to the US.