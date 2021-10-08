Vietnam Airlines brings home volunteer students, medical workers

Earlier, these students had suspended their study to go to the southern region in response to the Health Ministry’s appeal. They helped local forces to take samples for Covid-19 testing and care for patients.

A Vietnam Airlines flight brings students and medical workers back to Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)



At present, hundreds of students and doctors of the Hanoi Medical University are still staying in HCMC and Binh Duong to continue pandemic prevention and control efforts.

As the national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines plays an important role in transporting health workers and medical equipment and supplies between provinces and cities. Since the pandemic broke out, the airline has transported over 12,000 medical workers and hundreds of tonnes of medical equipment and vaccines.