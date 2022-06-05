Vietjet repairs check-in system error causing Tan Son Nhat delays

The travel demand of passengers has fluctuated sharply in recent days.
The airline apologized for the inconvenience and looked forward to receiving sympathy of passengers for this unexpected situation of the aviation sector. According to Vietjet, at the beginning of the summer time and after the lengthy period of Covid-19 pandemic, the travel demand of passengers has fluctuated sharply causing overloaded service systems at the airport.
On June 3, due to the congestion of computer system connected between the airline and Tan Son Nhat Airport along with an influence of bad weather, some flights of Vietjet to and from Ho Chi Minh City were forced to reschedule the exploitation plan.