Vietjet repairs check-in system error causing Tan Son Nhat delays

The low-cost carrier Vietjet gave a feedback related to a yesterday congestion of flight check-in system at Tan Son Nhat Airport. After detecting the error, the airline had closely collaborated with relevant units to promptly repair the error and support customers and the system has been operated normally on June 4.
The airline apologized for the inconvenience and looked forward to receiving sympathy of passengers for this unexpected situation of the aviation sector.
According to Vietjet, at the beginning of the summer time and after the lengthy period of Covid-19 pandemic, the travel demand of passengers has fluctuated sharply causing overloaded service systems at the airport.

On June 3, due to the congestion of computer system connected between the airline and Tan Son Nhat Airport along with an influence of bad weather, some flights of Vietjet to and from Ho Chi Minh City were forced to reschedule the exploitation plan.

By SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong

