Video clip promoting Vietnam tourism launched to welcome SEA Games 31

Eo Gio-Ky Co beach in Quy Nhon City, Binh Dinh Province

The latest video launched on VNAT's official YouTube channel takes visitors on a trip exploring Vietnam which is very interesting and attractive, and ready to welcome back tourists.



The picture is also the act of inviting athletes, members of the sports delegations, and sports fans in the region and worldwide to come to Vietnam and enjoy the biennial multi-sport event.

Son Doong cave in Quang Binh Province

The Vietnamese tourism promotional plan includes activities of releasing tourism leaflets; screenings of the country’s landscapes and destinations of Phu Quoc in Kien Giang Province, Nha Trang in Khanh Hoa Province, Ha Long in Quang Ninh Province, Son Doong cave in Quang Binh Province and Quy Nhon in Binh Dinh Province in the opening and closing ceremonies, and hotels that are selected as accommodation for SEA Games athletes.

The 11-minute-long video clip attracted the participation of Oxalis Adventure, Sao Media, Amazing Things in Vietnam, Indochina Sails, Hai Au Aviation.

Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh Province

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh