Vice Chairwoman tours tourist attractions in District 12, Hoc Mon district

She participated in two tours named ‘Hoc Mon - Historical land’ and ‘District 12 - There are many new things’ held by the city Department of Tourism in coordination with the People's Committee of Hoc Mon District and District 12, Viet An Tourism Company and Penguin Travel Company.

The two tours are introduced under the program ‘Ho Chi Minh City welcomes you - Welcome to Ho Chi Minh City' and ‘Each district has at least one typical tourism product’.

First, the delegation visited and offered incense at the National Historic Site of Nga Ba Giong Memorial Area - a memorial area for historical events in the resistance war against the French. Next, the delegation visited and took photos at Koi Rin Rin Park with beautiful and colorful koi fish imported from Japan.

Next, the delegation moved to Hoang Phap Pagoda - a temple that has existed for more than half a century, a famous spiritual tourist destination by retreats, and is considered the largest Buddhist cultural center in Vietnam.

The delegation visited Binh Nhan temple which helps to preserve places and spaces for religious practice in the process of forming and developing the land Nhi Binh in Hoc Mon outlying district. After that, the group went to visit Villa H20 resort, with a green and peaceful space.

In the afternoon of the same day, the delegation visited Quang Trung Software Park - the first and largest software park in Vietnam with many of the most advanced technologies today.

In addition, the delegation visited the traditional house of An Phu Dong war zone to remember the merits of the army and people in the resistance war against the French-American; Next, the delegation visited Khanh An Monastery - a city-level historical relic, one of the temples with unique architecture, associated with historical events during the resistance war against the French of the army and the people of An Phu Dong. After that, the group moved to visit the Ben Xua tourist area.

According to Ms. Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, the tour is an opportunity to help each district and travel agencies to recognize and re-evaluate incomplete product categories to continue to develop more properly while enhancing technology application, increasing the experience and interaction for visitors.

She added that the tours of District 12, and Hoc Mon district contribute to the diversification of the city's tourism products. It is expected to attract domestic and international tourists to Ho Chi Minh City; At the same time, it will stimulate holiday-makers' shopping and spending in the coming time.

Vice Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Thi Thang said that the experience of destinations shows that the city's districts are rich in potential.

However, this is only the first step and needs more time to perfect and take care of each product. At the same time, the locality also has to discuss more closely with travel agencies, to grasp what tourists need and want, and integrate it into it, such as Don ca tai tu show, and stories to attract more visitors.





By Thi Hong – Translated by Dan Thuy