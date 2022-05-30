Various summer tours ready for holidaymakers

Tourists in HCMC are enjoying the helicopter tour to view the city from above



Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, VASCO have prepared 7.1 million seats to different destinations from June 1 to August 15, a rise of 18 percent as opposed to the pre-Covid-19 time. Vietravel Airlines has planned to increase their flight frequency to Da Nang City, Quy Nhon City, Phu Quoc Island, while introducing new routes to Indonesia, Thailand, and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

This summer is an ideal time for travel agencies as people have had to stay home for too long due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Saigontourist is expecting over 280,000 customers in the next few months. It has prepared various tours to accommodate the needs of different tourist groups. Fiditour - Vietluxtour announced that besides its regular domestic tours, its international ones to Thailand, RoK, Australia, the Maldives, and Europe are attracting much attention.

Ho Chi Minh City is launching many interesting city tours to serve both national and international tourists. Saigontourist, Fiditour - Vietluxtour, TSTtourist all have helicopter tours to view the city from above, boat tours to enjoy the fresh air of Saigon River at night, bicycle or horse-drawn carriage tours to admire the landscapes of Cu Chi District.

HCMC Tourism Association said that this remarkable rise of tourist quantity is such a positive sign for the industry, and that the localities should cooperate closely with tourist agencies to help holidaymakers enjoy their tours to the fullest, minimizing the case of tourist harassment.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Thanh Tam